Fifth of Dutch households use fibre broadband

One in five Dutch households uses a fibre broadband connection, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. The number of mass market fibre connections passed 1.5 million at the end of 2019, after growing by over 160,000 last year. With fibre outperforming the wider broadband market, its market share increased to 19.8 percent of mass market connections at year-end, up by nearly 2 percent points year-on-year.
Fibre took customers mainly from DSL, which lost almost 100,000 connections over the year to finish with less than 2.6 million, the latest edition of Telecompaper’s Dutch Broadband quarterly report shows. The figures include consumer and SoHo connections and exclude the business segment. Cable remained the most popular way to access broadband in the Netherlands, with over 3.5 million mass market connections and a stable market share of just over 46 percent at the end of 2019.
Total revenues on the broadband mass market rose by 6.1 percent in 2019 to over EUR 2.1 billion. Telecompaper forecasts slower growth of 3.3 percent in 2020, as intense competition for customers and saturation in FMC packages leaves less room for price increases.
"With both Ziggo and KPN recently launching gigabit services, there is potential for further growth in broadband revenues," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper’s senior analyst for the Dutch fixed market and author of the Dutch Broadband report. "Much will depend on how fast consumers migrate to the faster services and whether the operators can make higher prices for the premium services stick."
The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s continuous research of the Dutch communications market. A full analysis of all the KPIs on the broadband market and a five-year market forecast are available in the quarterly 'Dutch Broadband' report, the latest edition of which is available now for purchase. To order a copy of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.
