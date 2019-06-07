Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Fifth of Dutch households use fibre broadband

Thursday 19 March 2020 | 10:00 CET | News

One in five Dutch households uses a fibre broadband connection, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. The number of mass market fibre connections passed 1.5 million at the end of 2019, after growing by over 160,000 last year. With fibre outperforming the wider broadband market, its market share increased to 19.8 percent of mass market connections at year-end, up by nearly 2 percent points year-on-year.

Fibre took customers mainly from DSL, which lost almost 100,000 connections over the year to finish with less than 2.6 million, the latest edition of Telecompaper’s Dutch Broadband quarterly report shows. The figures include consumer and SoHo connections and exclude the business segment. Cable remained the most popular way to access broadband in the Netherlands, with over 3.5 million mass market connections and a stable market share of just over 46 percent at the end of 2019.

KPN: fewer customers, more revenues

The growth in fibre connections is driven by accelerated roll-outs by KPN and other providers. Despite the growing footprint, KPN lost broadband customers in 2019, seeing its market share drop by 1.4 percent points to 38.8 percent or less than 3 million mass market connections. KPN still grew its broadband revenues 2.6 percent to EUR 950 million in 2019, helped by price increases and the end of the low-cost Telfort brand.

Revenue growth to slow in 2020

Total revenues on the broadband mass market rose by 6.1 percent in 2019 to over EUR 2.1 billion. Telecompaper forecasts slower growth of 3.3 percent in 2020, as intense competition for customers and saturation in FMC packages leaves less room for price increases.

"With both Ziggo and KPN recently launching gigabit services, there is potential for further growth in broadband revenues," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper’s senior analyst for the Dutch fixed market and author of the Dutch Broadband report. "Much will depend on how fast consumers migrate to the faster services and whether the operators can make higher prices for the premium services stick."

The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s continuous research of the Dutch communications market. A full analysis of all the KPIs on the broadband market and a five-year market forecast are available in the quarterly 'Dutch Broadband' report, the latest edition of which is available now for purchase. To order a copy of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com. 


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: KPN / Telecompaper / Telfort / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
Published 12 Mar 2020 14:05 CET | Netherlands
This report analyses developments in the fourth quarter of 2019 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on ...

Ziggo brings gigabit broadband to Rotterdam
Published 10 Mar 2020 09:28 CET | Netherlands
Dutch cable operator Ziggo announced that it will introduce its gigabit broadband services in the Rotterdam area from 24 March. ...

KPN launches gigabit broadband for EUR 65 per month
Published 03 Mar 2020 09:39 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN confirmed the start of 1 Gbps services over its FTTH network. The new option costs EUR 65 per month and comes ...

Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth
Published 25 Feb 2020 10:00 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo had a relatively strong finish to the year, adding 13,000 new subscribers for a total broadband base of 3.36 ...

KPN adds 14,000 fibre broadband customers in Q4
Published 31 Jan 2020 15:07 CET | Netherlands
KPN added 14,000 fiber broadband customers in the fourth quarter, CEO Joost Farwerck said during a call with analysts about the ...

KPN-Ziggo dominance prevails after 10 years of consolidation on Dutch market
Published 16 Jan 2020 11:54 CET | Netherlands
The combined market share of incumbent KPN and cable operator Ziggo remains around 80 percent on the Dutch fixed market, despite ...

Almost 300 Dutch municipalities have 100+ Mbps broadband
Published 19 Dec 2019 11:51 CET | Netherlands
Internet of at least 100 Mbps is available in almost 300 Dutch municipalities, at both consumer and business premises, according ...

KPN to let go of Telfort mobile brand from 26 Jan
Published 11 Dec 2019 09:09 CET | Netherlands
KPN's Telfort brand name will definitively disappear from the Dutch mobile market on 26 January. Before that, all remaining ...

Dutch consumer broadband revenues set to grow nearly 5% in 2019
Published 10 Dec 2019 16:03 CET | Netherlands
Telecompaper's latest Dutch Broadband report shows broadband revenues rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in Q3 2019 to EUR 546 ...

Dutch fibre operators ready to cover over 900,000 more homes
Published 28 Jun 2019 12:44 CET | Netherlands
Competition is heating up the Dutch FTTH market since the end of 2018, underlined by KPN's recent announcement to roll out in The ...

Fibre grows to over 20% of Dutch broadband revenues in Q1
Published 07 Jun 2019 08:32 CET | Netherlands
Over 20 percent of revenues on the Dutch broadband market came from FTTH/B services in the first quarter, a new milestone for the ...





Related Info

Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
12 Mar | Netherlands | Report
Ziggo brings gigabit broadband to Rotterdam
10 Mar | Netherlands | News
KPN launches gigabit broadband for EUR 65 per month
3 Mar | Netherlands | News
Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth
25 Feb | Netherlands | News
KPN adds 14,000 fibre broadband customers in Q4
31 Jan | Netherlands | News
KPN-Ziggo dominance prevails after 10 years of consolidation on Dutch market
16 Jan | Netherlands | Background
Almost 300 Dutch municipalities have 100+ Mbps broadband
19 Dec 2019 | Netherlands | News
KPN to let go of Telfort mobile brand from 26 Jan
11 Dec 2019 | Netherlands | News
Dutch consumer broadband revenues set to grow nearly 5% in 2019
10 Dec 2019 | Netherlands | News
Dutch fibre operators ready to cover over 900,000 more homes
28 Jun 2019 | Netherlands | Background
Fibre grows to over 20% of Dutch broadband revenues in Q1
7 Jun 2019 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Mar China Mobile FY results
19 Mar Bezeq Q4 2019
19 Mar ATN Q4 2019
19 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2019-Q4
23 Mar Cellcom Q4 2019
23 Mar Commonwealth Digital Economy Forum
24 Mar Salt FY 2019
24 Mar Jumia Q4 2019
24 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2019-Q4
25 Mar Micron Q2
26 Mar 1&1 Drillisch Q4 2019
26 Mar United Internet Q4 2019
26 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2019
26 Mar FCC Forum on 5G vRAN
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now