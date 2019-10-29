Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth

VodafoneZiggo had a relatively strong finish to the year, adding 13,000 new subscribers for a total broadband base of 3.36 million at year-end. That's nearly a third of its total customer growth in 2019, of 45,000 new broadband subscribers. Most of the growth came in the business market, where Ziggo has been targeting small businesses with its bundled fixed-mobile packages with Vodafone.
Number two KPN lost broadband customers throughout 2019, due in part to the decision to end the Telfort brand from May. In the fourth quarter, the company lost another 23,000 subscribers, all in the consumer segment, for a total base of 3.16 million at year-end. The contraction has slowed somewhat, from 31,000 customers lost in Q2 2019 and a drop of 25,000 in Q3, after KPN launched a new multi-play offer in Q4.
T-Mobile showed the strongest growth in the fourth quarter, supported by the launch of its new 'Uit en Thuis' offers in October. The company added 18,000 subscribers in the quarter, and Telecompaper estimates these are all on the T-Mobile brand, while the Tele2 brand is losing fixed customers still. T-Mobile's growth slowed somewhat from previous quarters, but overall the company grew its customer base by 12.5 percent in 2019 to 619,000. This still leaves it less than a fifth the size of market leader Ziggo.
"While still small on the fixed market, T-Mobile has plenty of room for growth by targeting its large mobile customer base," said Kamiel Albrecht, senior Telecompaper analyst for the Dutch fixed market. "We expect they will continue to lead broadband subscriber growth in 2020, as KPN and VodafoneZiggo approach saturation of their multi-play and FMC offers in the existing customer base."
The above figures are based on Telecompaper’s continuous research of the Dutch communications market. A full analysis of all the KPIs on the broadband market is available in the quarterly 'Dutch Broadband' report, the latest edition of which will be published in March. To order a copy of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions