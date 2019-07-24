Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Dutch consumer broadband revenues grow 8% in Q1

Thursday 11 June 2020 | 08:00 CET | News

Revenues from mass-market broadband services in the Netherlands rose nearly 8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020 to EUR 562 million, according to the latest research by Telecompaper. Revenue growth was much higher than the 1.6 percent annual increase in subscribers, after most of the main ISPs increased prices in the past year.

The latest edition of Telecompaper’s quarterly Dutch Broadband report shows revenues from fibre broadband services increased the most in Q1, up nearly 17 percent thanks to strong subscriber growth of 12 percent in the past year. Fibre accounted for over 23 percent of market revenues in Q1, slightly higher than its 21.4 percent share of broadband subscribers at the end of March 2020.

Cable broadband services also showed double-digit revenue growth, with an increase of 13 percent year-on-year in Q1. Cable revenue growth accelerated from the third quarter of 2019, following price increases last summer at most ISPs. Ziggo, the largest consumer ISP in the Netherlands, increased prices 3-6 percent last July and has announced another increase of around 3 percent for this summer. 

The strong growth in revenues follows a relatively high inflation rate in the Netherlands in the past year, of 2.6 percent, as well as investments in network upgrades at the operators. KPN, T-Mobile and Delta are investing in the expansion of FTTH, and Ziggo has launched gigabit broadband after upgrading its network to Docsis 3.1.

"The network upgrades as well as the increased reliance on home working and entertainment in the past few months may prompt more consumers to upgrade to higher speeds, further supporting broadband revenue growth," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper senior research analyst and author of the Dutch Broadband report. "At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to lead to a significant economic slowdown and lower inflation, which may limit the ability of ISPs to justify large price increases going forward."

Telecompaper forecasts mass-market broadband revenues will grow at a slower rate than Q1 over the full year 2020, of 5 percent to EUR 2.25 billion. Over the five years to 2024, the market researcher expects a CAGR of 3.8 percent.

The above data is based on Telecompaper’s continuous research of the Dutch communications market. A full analysis of all the KPIs on the broadband market and a five-year market forecast are available in the quarterly 'Dutch Broadband' report, the latest edition of which is available now for purchase. To order a copy of the report or receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Delta / KPN / Telecompaper / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dutch Broadband 2020-Q1
Published 08 Jun 2020 17:50 CET | Netherlands
This report analyses developments in the first quarter of 2020 in the Dutch market for broadband internet access, focusing on ...

Triple Play Insights 2020 Q1
Published 08 Jun 2020 12:35 CET | Netherlands
The Triple Play Insights report recognizes the growing importance of triple and dual (broadband + TV) play plans in the market. ...

Ziggo to increase cable prices from July
Published 11 May 2020 10:45 CET | Netherlands
Dutch cable operator Ziggo announced plans for an annual price increase from 01 July. Customers will be informed in the coming ...

Dutch FTTH coverage up 10% in 2019, new record in homes passed expected in 2020
Published 04 May 2020 08:41 CET | Netherlands
The Netherlands added 287,000 new homes passed with FTTH in 2019, taking the total to 3.20 million. The 10 percent growth in the ...

Fifth of Dutch households use fibre broadband
Published 19 Mar 2020 10:00 CET | Netherlands
One in five Dutch households uses a fibre broadband connection, according to the latest research from Telecompaper. The number of ...

Ziggo brings gigabit broadband to Rotterdam
Published 10 Mar 2020 09:28 CET | Netherlands
Dutch cable operator Ziggo announced that it will introduce its gigabit broadband services in the Rotterdam area from 24 March. ...

Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth
Published 25 Feb 2020 10:00 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo had a relatively strong finish to the year, adding 13,000 new subscribers for a total broadband base of 3.36 ...

Ziggo launches gigabit broadband in Hague region
Published 04 Feb 2020 17:36 CET | Netherlands
Dutch cable operator Ziggo announced it will launch its gigabit broadband service in The Hague on 11 February. Over 382,000 ...

KPN to launch gigabit fibre offer from 02 March
Published 13 Jan 2020 09:29 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN announced it will start rolling out gigabit speeds to customers from 02 March. Announced in December, the ...

T-Mobile accelerates growth on Dutch broadband market in Q3 as KPN loses customers again
Published 13 Nov 2019 07:15 CET | Netherlands
Both Ziggo and KPN lost customers on the consumer broadband market in Q3. Ziggo blamed the drop in its consumer base on price ...

KPN losing fixed customers to Ziggo, T-Mobile/Tele2 - study
Published 24 Jul 2019 14:00 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN lost 63,000 residential fixed customers in the second quarter of 2019. The company reported 31,000 fewer ...





Related Info

Dutch Broadband 2020-Q1
8 Jun | Netherlands | Report
Triple Play Insights 2020 Q1
8 Jun | Netherlands | Report
Ziggo to increase cable prices from July
11 May | Netherlands | News
Dutch FTTH coverage up 10% in 2019, new record in homes passed expected in 2020
4 May | Netherlands | News
Fifth of Dutch households use fibre broadband
19 Mar | Netherlands | News
Ziggo brings gigabit broadband to Rotterdam
10 Mar | Netherlands | News
Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth
25 Feb | Netherlands | News
Ziggo launches gigabit broadband in Hague region
4 Feb | Netherlands | News
KPN to launch gigabit fibre offer from 02 March
13 Jan | Netherlands | News
T-Mobile accelerates growth on Dutch broadband market in Q3 as KPN loses customers again
13 Nov 2019 | Netherlands | News
KPN losing fixed customers to Ziggo, T-Mobile/Tele2 - study
24 Jul 2019 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jun SeaChange Q1
11 Jun Frontier Communications Q1 update
11 Jun Snap Partner Summit
12 Jun Zayo fiscal Q1
12 Jun Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q1
15 Jun International Telecoms Week
15 Jun Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q1
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now