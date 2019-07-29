Edition: International
Wireless

Dutch mobile market contracts 4% in 2019, T-Mobile outperforms to gain number-2 spot

Tuesday 17 March 2020 | 10:03 CET | News
Mobile service revenues remained under pressure in the Netherlands in 2019, falling 4.1 percent to EUR 3.69 billion, after a 3.7 percent fall the previous year. T-Mobile was the only operator to grow revenues, thanks to its takeover of Tele2 and organic customer growth, and increased its market share to 30 percent, nearly matching number-two Vodafone. Telecompaper expects a further drop in revenues in 2020, albeit at a somewhat slower rate, as competitive pressure on prices lessens somewhat, the market shows continued growth in the number of Sims and more customers move to bigger data bundles.

Tough competition in both the consumer and business markets led to lower service revenues at KPN and Vodafone in 2019, according to Telecompaper’s latest Dutch Mobile Operators report. KPN lost mobile customers over the year, due in part to its decision to discontinue the Telfort brand, but remained market leader with nearly 40 percent of revenue, down from 42.5 percent in 2018. Vodafone showed a small increase in customer numbers, but revenues were still lower, and the company also lost almost 2.5 percent points of market share to reach just over 30 percent for the year.

Q4 revenues down over 5% year-on-year

The picture was not much better in the fourth quarter of 2019, with total revenues down 5.3 percent year-on-year and 1.7 percent lower than in Q3 2019. Both Vodafone (-8.6%) and KPN (-7.1%) underperformed, while T-Mobile (incl. Tele2) showed slightly higher revenues (+0.6%). T-Mobile moved ahead of Vodafone into second place already in Q3 2019, and finished Q4 with just slightly above 31 percent of market revenues.

Sim growth all from postpaid

The Dutch market added 317,000 new Sims in 2019, including 123,000 in Q4 alone, to finish the year with a total of more than 20.7 million (excluding M2M Sims). The growth came entirely from postpaid SIMs, which accelerated growth to nearly 1 million Sims added over the year. The share of postpaid in the total active base reached 81 percent at year-end, up 10 percent points over the past three years.

More Sims, less revenues

Telecompaper expects the number of mobile Sims (excluding M2M) to grow at an around 0.6 percent CAGR to 2024. The increase is mainly due to population growth, as well as FMC packages encouraging customers to add Sims, increased phone usage in certain age groups, as well as Sims in tablets, notebooks and other devices.

Despite the Sim growth, service revenues on the Dutch mobile market will continue to fall. Telecompaper estimates a contraction of 2-3 percent in 2020 and a negative CAGR of 1.6 percent over the five-year forecast period. The slightly slower rate of decline is due to a diminishing impact from regulation, such as lower termination and EU call rate cuts, while factors such as discounts in bundled packages and the increasing use of OTT applications will put pressure on prices.

The above figures are from Telecompaper’s continuous research into the Dutch communications market. A full analysis of all the KPIs in the mobile market with a five-year market forecast is available in the quarterly report ‘Dutch Mobile Operators’, the latest edition of which is now available for purchase. To order a copy of the report or receive a customised analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: KPN / Tele2 Netherlands / Telecompaper / Telfort / T-Mobile Netherlands / Vodafone Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
IoT

,

OTT

Related

Omzet mobiele markt krimpt 4% in 2019, T-Mobile presteert beter en claimt tweede plaats in Q4
Published 17 Mar 2020 09:55 CET | Netherlands
De omzet uit mobiele diensten in Nederland bleef in 2019 de dalende lijn van eerdere jaren voortzetten, met een min van 4,1 ...

Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q4
Published 13 Mar 2020 13:35 CET | Netherlands
This latest report from Telecompaper's continued research into developments in the Dutch communication services market looks at ...

Q4 roundup: Vodafone, T-Mobile growth costs KPN, key questions await sector
Published 05 Mar 2020 14:42 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile Netherlands continued to grow on the broadband and postpaid markets in the fourth quarter of 2019, ...

Ziggo strengthens lead on Dutch broadband market in Q4, T-Mobile leads FY growth
Published 25 Feb 2020 10:00 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo had a relatively strong finish to the year, adding 13,000 new subscribers for a total broadband base of 3.36 ...

T-Mobile Netherlands lifts Q4 organic revenue by 2%, boosted by subscriber growth
Published 19 Feb 2020 08:14 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile Netherlands achieved organic revenue growth of 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter, mainly on the back of customer ...

Vodafone most expensive in Q4 for unlimited calling Sim-only deal - study
Published 13 Feb 2020 09:51 CET | Netherlands
New Vodafone customers spent the most on average in the fourth quarter, for a Sim-only subscription with unlimited calling, ...

KPN revenues fall 3% in Q4 but grows margin, maintains targets
Published 29 Jan 2020 09:21 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator KPN has announced its results for the fourth quarter, with revenues down 3.0 percent year-on-year to EUR 1.39 ...

Dutch mobile VO market set to contract further after fall to less than 8 mln customers in Q3 2019
Published 20 Dec 2019 16:31 CET | Netherlands
Simpel already passed Lebara to become the largest independent MVNO in Q1 2019. Its growth has slowed since then, but it's still ...

T-Mobile moves up to number 2 in Dutch mobile market, number 1 in postpaid
Published 05 Dec 2019 13:52 CET | Netherlands
While all three mobile operator groups posted lower revenue on an annual basis in Q3 2019, T-Mobile's decline was the smallest, ...

VodafoneZiggo lifts revenues 0.8% but mobile ARPU dips lower
Published 07 Nov 2019 09:50 CET | Netherlands
VodafoneZiggo has announced its preliminary results for the third quarter and said it will give a further breakdown of costs and ...

KPN, Simyo named best mobile providers in consumer test
Published 22 Oct 2019 08:48 CET | Netherlands
KPN and its unit Simyo were named the best mobile providers in the Netherlands in the latest test by the Consumentenbond. The two ...

Dutch Mobile Operators 2019-Q2
Published 05 Sep 2019 14:00 CET | Netherlands
This latest report from Telecompaper's continued research into developments in the Dutch communication services market looks at ...

KPN loses in Dutch mobile retail market in Q2 as T-Mobile/Tele2, Vodafone grow
Published 09 Aug 2019 12:29 CET | Netherlands
The T-Mobile/Tele2 combination added a net 73,000 new mobile retail customers in the second quarter, all in postpaid. Vodafone ...

Dutch mobile prices drop to rank among cheapest in Europe - study
Published 29 Jul 2019 17:18 CET | Netherlands
The Netherlands is again one of the countries with cheaper mobile prices in Europe, according to the latest EU Benchmark report ...





