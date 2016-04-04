Former Verizon exec Stratton to become executive chairman of Frontier

The creditors of US fixed operator Frontier Communications have named the former Verizon executive John Stratton to serve as executive chairman of Frontier upon the company's emergence from Chapter 11 protection. He has been working as a board observer at the company since May, after being selected by the bondholders to help the finance committee develop a strategic plan.
Frontier sought Chapter 11 protection in April and its debt restructuring plan received court approval in August. Upon completing the process, the company expects to have USD 10 billion less debt and the financial flexibility to invest in its network.
Stratton has helped develop a strategic plan that will focus on delivering high-speed broadband including fibre services across the operator's 25-state footprint. Stratton said he sees "significant opportunity to drive operational efficiency, deliver an exceptional customer experience, expand Frontier’s fiber footprint and achieve profitable growth".
Stratton retired from Verizon in 2018 after 25 years with the company. He served lastly as Executive Vice President and President of Global Operations, after previously working as Chief Operating Officer of Verizon Wireless and President of its Global Enterprise Solutions Group. He also was Head of Wireline Divisions at Verizon, where he had full responsibility for all of Verizon’s wireline operations for seven years.
