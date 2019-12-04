Edition: International
Wireless

Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery to join US operator Frontier in March

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 16:12 CET | News
Vodafone Group announced that Nick Jeffery will step down as CEO of Vodafone UK in February 2021 to take up a new position outside of the company. Separately, US fixed operator Frontier Communications announced that Jeffrey will be its new CEO from March. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Frontier Communications / Vodafone / Vodafone Egypt / Vodafone Group / Vodafone Hungary / Vodafone UK
Countries: United Kingdom / United States / World
Related

Former Verizon exec Stratton to become executive chairman of Frontier
Published 01 Sep 2020 15:41 CET | United States
The creditors of US fixed operator Frontier Communications have named the former Verizon executive John Stratton to serve ...

Vodafone UK calls for govt to drop 5G auction, award spectrum to all operators
Published 17 Jul 2020 09:36 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK has reiterated a call for the UK government to scrap the plan to auction 5G licences and instead issue spectrum at ...

Vodafone UK CEO joins new Covid-19 Recovery Commission
Published 03 Jul 2020 12:52 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK confirmed that CEO Nick Jeffery has joined the Government-endorsed Covid-19 Recovery Commission as an inaugural ...

Frontier proceeds with restructuring plan after filing for bankruptcy
Published 17 Apr 2020 08:53 CET | United States
Frontier Communications filed for bankruptcy on 14 April. The company has since received interim approvals from the US Bankruptcy ...

Frontier agrees debt restructuring with bondholders, to file for Chapter 11
Published 15 Apr 2020 09:02 CET | United States
US fixed operator Frontier Communications has agreed a debt restructuring plan with its bondholders that is expected to reduce ...

Vodafone UK pledges to pay micro, small business suppliers within 15 days
Published 20 Mar 2020 10:59 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery has outlined extra measures being taken by the company to protect small businesses in the UK. This ...

Frontier defers interest payments amid talks with bondholders
Published 16 Mar 2020 15:25 CET | United States
US operator Frontier Communications said it will defer interest payments due on 16 March on its senior unsecured notes, taking ...

Vodafone UK mobile customers get free access to NHS online services
Published 14 Mar 2020 14:52 CET | United Kingdom
Vodafone UK is offering mobile customers free access to NHS online services, including Voxi and TalkMobile customers. ...

Frontier Communications changes CEO
Published 04 Dec 2019 09:42 CET | United States
Frontier Communications is changing its CEO. Bernie Han will take over immediately from Dan McCarthy, who is also stepping down ...





