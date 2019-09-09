Edition: International
Fossil launches Gen 6 smartwatch with new chip, SpO2 sensor

Tuesday 31 August 2021 | 10:12 CET | News
Fossil has officially announced the launch of its Gen 6 smartwatch, the first in the world powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. It will be available in two different versions and seven different looks for both men and women, all of which feature an SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen levels, as well as continuous heart rate tracking, speaker functionality to make and receive tethered calls, plus Google's Wear OS, which will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 sometime in 2022.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fossil / Google / Qualcomm
Countries: World
