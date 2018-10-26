Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Free Mobile increases 900 MHz spectrum holding towards 'New Deal' redistribution target

Tuesday 30 March 2021 | 11:02 CET | News
Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile has seen its 900 MHz spectrum holding expand from 25 March, in line with the reallocation of spectrum resources agreed with French telecom authority Arcep in 2018. The operator now owns a portion of 7.6 MHz duplex, up from 5 MHz duplex previously. This gain corresponds to a decrease in the spectrum allocation of rivals Orange and SFR, representing a reduction of 1.3 MHz duplex for both networks to 8.7 MHz duplex each.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Arcep / Free Mobile / Orange France / SFR
Countries: France
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Free Mobile seeks EUR 1.5 bln in damages from rivals over handset subsidies – report
Published 29 Mar 2021 08:58 CET | France
Free Mobile's parent Iliad has made damage claims totalling over EUR 1.5 billion in its ongoing legal battle over the subsidised ...

Iliad subsidiary Free enters B2B market with Freebox Pro quad-play bundle
Published 23 Mar 2021 12:50 CET | France
French operator Free has launched its first fixed broadband package in the non-residential market. Named 'Freebox Pro', the new ...

Free Mobile retains 5G roll-out advantage over French rivals, Orange keeps lead in 3.5 GHz active cell sites

Published 22 Mar 2021 10:47 CET | France
France's four mobile networks reached over 11,000 5G active antennas at the end of February, according to Arcep's latest monthly ...

French regulator Arcep confirms 900 MHz spectrum distribution in 'New Deal' with operators
Published 16 Nov 2018 11:13 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has adopted the final version of the reallocation of 900/1800/2100 MHz spectrum announced in ...

French regulator Arcep completes reallocation of 900/1800/2100 MHz spectrum

Published 26 Oct 2018 10:28 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has completed the reallocation of 900/1800/2100 MHz spectrum, after reviewing the applications ...





Related Info

Free Mobile seeks EUR 1.5 bln in damages from rivals over handset subsidies – report
29 Mar | France | News
Iliad subsidiary Free enters B2B market with Freebox Pro quad-play bundle
23 Mar | France | News
Free Mobile retains 5G roll-out advantage over French rivals, Orange keeps lead in 3.5 GHz active cell sites
22 Mar | France | News
French regulator Arcep confirms 900 MHz spectrum distribution in 'New Deal' with operators
16 Nov 2018 | France | News
French regulator Arcep completes reallocation of 900/1800/2100 MHz spectrum
26 Oct 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Mar CCA Mobile Carriers Show
30 Mar Ericsson AGM
30 Mar Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q4
31 Mar Micron fiscal Q2
31 Mar Swisscom AGM
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
05 Apr Telecompaper holiday
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now