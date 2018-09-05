Edition: International
Wireless

Free Mobile switches on 5G network, launches service with EUR 20 plan

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 10:17 CET | News
Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile has become the fourth mobile network in France to announce the arrival of its 5G service, which is now available to new and existing customers taking a revamped version of the operator's EUR 19.99 plan. The company said that it is including 5G at no extra cost on what is currently the country's largest 5G network footprint, reaching almost 40 percent of the French population.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Free Mobile
Countries: France
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now