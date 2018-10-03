Edition: International
Wireless

Iliad Italia launches 5G in 27 cities with sub-EUR 10 offer

Tuesday 22 December 2020 | 14:20 CET | News
Iliad has become the latest Italian operator to launch commercial 5G services, initially in covered parts of 27 cities throughout the territory with more to come next year. The subsidiary of France's Iliad, which switched on its 5G network last week, had 6.84 million subscribers at the end of September, equivalent to almost 9 percent of the Italian market. It acquired 5G-ready spectrum in the 700 MHz, 3.7 GHz and 26 GHz band for EUR 1.2 billion in Italy's October 2018 auction.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Iliad / Iliad Italia
Countries: Italy
