Wireless

French 5G tender moves to next step, bidding to start in April

Wednesday 26 February 2020 | 11:18 CET | News

French telecom regulator Arcep has announced that Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR have submitted applications for the first phase of the 5G award process for 3.5 GHz spectrum. Candidates had been given until 25 February to file a tender package complying with Arcep's specifications.

The country's four mobile networks will now have to wait up to three weeks to know the results of this first phase, which allocates up to 200 MHz of spectrum in blocks of 50 MHz, sold at a fixed price of EUR 350 million each. At the same time, Arcep will also confirm the successful candidates for the final stage of the award procedure. This will see operators bid for the remaining 110 MHz of 3.5 GHz spectrum available, with each block of 10 MHz auctioned for a starting price of EUR 70 million.

Arcep expects that the bidding process will start during April and that the 5G licences will be awarded by June at the latest.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Arcep / Bouygues Telecom / Free Mobile / Orange France / SFR
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

5G

