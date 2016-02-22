Edition: International
French competition authority fines Google EUR 150 mln over Google Ads rules

Friday 20 December 2019 | 15:04 CET | News
The French competition watchdog said that Google abused its dominant position in the search advertising market, by enforcing opaque and difficult to understand rules on users of its Google Ads service. The company also failed to provide non-discriminatory access to the ad platform and unfairly suspended the accounts of clients such as directory enquiry specialist Amadeus, which had previously lodged a successful complaint against Google. The watchdog has imposed a EUR 150 million fine on the company, and requested the introduction of clearer Google Ads rules.   

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: France
