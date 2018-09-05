French govt wants to relaunch 5G auction process in September

The final stage of France's 5G auction should be rescheduled for September, according to the secretary of state for the telecom sector, Agnes Pannier-Runacher. Speaking to Le Figaro, she explained that the date will be set by telecom authority Arcep, noting that its president Sebastien Soriano shares the government's viewpoint. If the new timetable is respected, she added, France could see the introduction of the first 5G commercial offers before the end of the year.
Last week, Bouygues Telecom CEO Richard Viel confirmed to Les Echos that the operator had made a formal demand to Arcep for a six-month delay to the auction, a move that would postpone the launch of 5G in France to 2021. The government originally expected to complete the award procedure in spring, in order to issue licences by June at the latest. Arcep, however, was forced to postpone the final stage of the auction because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
