French operator Free launches Freebox Pop triple-play bundle, revamps Delta package

Iliad’s subsidiary Free has introduced its latest Freebox model (version 8), available with a new triple-play bundle priced EUR 39.99/month after the 12-month promotional offer (EUR 29.99/month). Named Freebox Pop, the 4K set-top-box (STB) runs on AndroidTV, supporting Google Assistant and Chromecast, and is compatible with Dolby Atmos. Round-shaped like the STB, the associated router features a MU-MIMO Wi-Fi chipset (Wi-Fi 5 standard), and comes with a separate booster for extended indoor coverage, which relies on multi-AP mesh Wi-Fi networking.
The broadband connection enabled over FTTH has improved to 5 Gbps (700 Mbps upload), compared to 1 Gbps currently delivered by Free’s non-premium packages (Mini 4K and Revolution). The VoIP allowance includes calls to landlines in 110 international destinations, as well as mobile numbers in France and a number of selected countries.
The STB gives access to 220 channels via a new TV interface, named Free by OQEE, and customers have the option to subscribe to additional content from Netflix and Prime Video. TV viewers can also record up to 100 hours of TV programmes at no extra charge.
As an additional benefit, the Freebox Pop package will give access to near-live highlights of all Ligue 1 games, for which Free’s parent Iliad owns the rights for the 2020-2024 football seasons. This TV content will be marketed by the operator as ‘Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ and will become available from 22 August.
Customers can also take advantage of special offers on Free’s mobile plans. In particular, Freebox Pop can be bundled with the operator’s EUR 19.99 mobile tariff (one per household) at the discounted price of EUR 9.99/month for the duration of the contract.
Coinciding with the launch of the Freebox Pop, Free has updated its Freebox Delta premium package to give new sign-ups the choice between two STB models. The original version of this bundle, launched in December 2018, remains available with the 4K-compatible STB and sound system made by Devialet, priced EUR 480 when purchased outright. Alternatively, customers can now opt to receive the Freebox Pop STB at no extra cost as part of their subscription (EUR 49.99/month after the 12-month promotional offer).
Among the other changes, the new ‘Free Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ service will be included as standard in the Freebox Delta package. As an add-on, new sign-ups can also receive the Wi-Fi booster launched with the Freebox Pop, for a EUR 10 one-off fee charged in the first bill.
In a related development, Free has decided to remove the Freebox One package from its broadband portfolio.
