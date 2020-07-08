French regulator starts new consultation on broadband market analysis

As part of this latest consultation, closing on 14 September, Arcep will receive feedback on its draft decisions from the country’s competition authority. In the coming weeks, it will also publish its proposals on the regulated charges for unbundled access lines, with the aim to adopt the updated framework by the end of the year.
In an interview with Les Echos, Arcep president Sebastien Soriano explained that changes to existing regulation will depend on ongoing talks with Orange, particularly on the challenges of achieving the switch from copper to fibre in an "ambitious" timeframe. Arcep has invited the incumbent to present a detailed roadmap for the closure of the copper network, which the operator plans to dismantle between 2023 and 2030.
As part of this debate, Orange is demanding higher rental charges on unbundled access lines and Arcep's current proposals acknowledge this request with the possibility of a "review clause" on LLU pricing. This would enable the incumbent to increase its charges in areas where it commits to close its copper network in line with Arcep’s ambitions.
Looking at the B2B market segment, Soriano told Les Echos that the dominant position enjoyed by Orange was highly worrying for the regulator. In order to stimulate more competition, Arcep's proposals aim to encourage widespread fibre adoption from B2B end-users with affordable fibre-based access products. For this to happen, businesses need to be offered services with tiered quality of service levels that rely on the FTTH networks currently under deployments across France, rather than expensive dedicated fibre connections.
