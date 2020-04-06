Edition: International
French supreme court rejects appeal against Orange-Free roaming deal

Friday 17 December 2021 | 17:15 CET | News
French telecom authority Arcep welcomed a ruling from the country's Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) rejecting the appeal lodged by Bouygues Telecom and SFR against a regulatory decision issued in October 2020, which authorised an extension to the national roaming deal between rivals Free Mobile and Orange. The latter had sought Arcep's approval to prolong their agreement over 2G/3G roaming to the end of 2022, prompting an in-depth examination into the terms of the extension. Commenting on the ruling from France's supreme court, Arcep said that it supported its approach to network sharing

Categories: Mobile & Wireless / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Arcep / Bouygues Telecom / Free Mobile / Orange France / SFR
Countries: France
