Wireless

Free Mobile and Orange seek Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal to 2022

Monday 6 April 2020 | 08:43 CET | News
French telecom authority Arcep announced that Free Mobile and Orange have agreed to extend their existing national roaming partnership, which was last updated in June 2016. The regulator said that it is examining the amended contract and is seeking the views of other market stakeholders as part of its assessment.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Arcep / Free Mobile / Orange France
Countries: France
Related

French telecom regulator works on carbon footprint barometer
Published 07 Apr 2020 11:51 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep announced that it has started its first information gathering campaign to assess how the sector is ...

Orange ramps up pace of French LTE cell site activations in March
Published 06 Apr 2020 10:06 CET | France
SFR's activations also picked up month-on-month to 276 (+158 February), as the operator maintained its runner-up position with ...

French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:52 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has confirmed that the final stage of the 5G award procedure has been postponed because of the ...

Free Mobile takes Bouygues Telecom to court for damages over handset subsidies - report
Published 02 Apr 2020 10:21 CET | France
Free Mobile's parent Iliad has started a new legal battle over the subsidised handset business model, according to information ...

Orange France returns to revenue growth in Q4 boosted by FTTH business
Published 13 Feb 2020 10:07 CET | France
Orange France generated revenues of EUR 4.73 billion in the three months to December, up 1.1 percent year-on-year (-0.4% in Q3). ...

Free Mobile to reduce roaming speed on Orange network
Published 01 Aug 2016 18:48 CET | France
Free Mobile's customers roaming on Orange's 3G network will progressively receive a lower mobile broadband speed, reports Le ...

Arcep clears amended roaming agreements
Published 30 Jun 2016 12:43 CET | France
French regulator Arcep has approved the amended national roaming agreements between Orange and Free and also SFR and Bouygues ...





