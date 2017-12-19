Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Orange France breaks off negotiations with Free Mobile on 5G network sharing deal

Friday 29 January 2021 | 09:54 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Orange France announced in a short statement that it was ending discussions with Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile on a 5G network sharing deal, saying that the decision had been driven by a divergence in deployment strategy. The two rivals had previously negotiated terms of a five-year partnership to share cell sites and passive infrastructure covering municipalities with a population of less than 10,000 people.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Free Mobile / Orange France
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange France calls for increased industry funding to meet copper network maintenance costs
Published 29 Jan 2021 13:11 CET | France
Orange CEO Stephane Richard told the press that the operator was urging the new president of telecom regulator Arcep to review ...

Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | France
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of ...

Free Mobile faces legal action from consumer association over 5G marketing
Published 22 Jan 2021 17:41 CET | France
French association Familles Rurales has started legal action against Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile, accusing the operator of ...

Free Mobile closes 2020 with over 5,600 5G cell sites in service

Published 19 Jan 2021 08:51 CET | France
Iliad subsidiary Free Mobile activated an additional 357 cell sites across its 5G network during the second half of December, ...

French regulator releases details of Orange-Free deal to share cell sites in rural areas
Published 08 Jan 2021 13:43 CET | France
France's telecom authority Arcep has made public information confirming that Orange and Free Mobile have signed a deal on the ...

Bouygues Telecom loses EUR 2 bln damage claim over Orange-Free roaming deal

Published 04 Jan 2021 10:20 CET | France
A Paris court has rejected the case brought by Bouygues Telecom in 2015 in which the operator had sought EUR 2 billion in ...

Free Mobile and Orange seek Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal to 2022
Published 06 Apr 2020 08:43 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep announced that Free Mobile and Orange have agreed to extend their existing national roaming ...

France's Council of State backs Arcep in national roaming decisions
Published 19 Dec 2017 08:45 CET | France
French telecom regulator Arcep welcomed a ruling from the country's Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) rejecting the appeals ...





Related Info

Orange France calls for increased industry funding to meet copper network maintenance costs
13:11 | France | News
Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
25 Jan | France | News
Free Mobile faces legal action from consumer association over 5G marketing
22 Jan | France | News
Free Mobile closes 2020 with over 5,600 5G cell sites in service
19 Jan | France | News
French regulator releases details of Orange-Free deal to share cell sites in rural areas
8 Jan | France | News
Bouygues Telecom loses EUR 2 bln damage claim over Orange-Free roaming deal
4 Jan | France | News
Free Mobile and Orange seek Arcep's approval to extend national roaming deal to 2022
6 Apr 2020 | France | News
France's Council of State backs Arcep in national roaming decisions
19 Dec 2017 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
29 Jan Airtel Africa Q4 2020
29 Jan LG Electronics Q4 2020
29 Jan Profile: E-Fiber
01 Feb Cirrus Logic Q3
01 Feb On Semiconductor Q4
01 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2020
01 Feb Harmonic Q4 2020
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
02 Feb Amazon.com Q4 2020
03 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 results
03 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
03 Feb Netgear Q4 2020
03 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
03 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
03 Feb Lenovo fiscal Q3
03 Feb Spotify Q4 2020
03 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
03 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
03 Feb Adtran Q4
03 Feb MaxLinear Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now