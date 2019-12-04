Edition: International
Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France

Monday 25 January 2021 | 09:43 CET | News
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of Orange Concessions, a new venture that will operate all the open access fibre networks that the company has been deploying in French rural areas. The deal, expected to close by end-2021, values the venture at EUR 2.675 billion. It includes a call option that will enable Orange to take control and consolidate Orange Concessions in the future.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange / Orange France
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

