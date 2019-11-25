Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Orange starts partial sale of rural FTTP infrastructure assets in France – report

Monday 12 October 2020 | 10:30 CET | News

Orange has reportedly hired Credit Suisse to manage the partial sale of Orange Concessions, a new subsidiary that will own the open access fibre networks that the operator has been deploying in French rural areas. According to Les Echos, the first round of an auction will take place this week after the sale attracted several potential buyers. Interested parties include infrastructure investors such as Australian fund manager IFM and US firm I Squared, as well as a number of institutional investors based in France (CNP, Credit Agricole Assurances, Caisse des Depots, EDF Invest) and abroad (Singapore's GIC and Canadian CDPQ).

First unveiled in December 2019, Orange Concessions will own an FTTP network footprint passing 4 million premises, of which three quarters are yet to be covered. The operator is deploying the open access infrastructure under public initiative contracts with French local authorities.

The auction process aims to find one or two buyers for half of these assets. Overall, the value of Orange Concessions is estimated at EUR 1.8-2 billion based on industry sources. The group is expected to give more details on the sale process on 29 October, as part of its quarterly financial results.



Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange / Orange France
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange CEO aims to restore dividend this year, sees delay in asset sales
Published 01 Sep 2020 11:30 CET | France
Orange may return its dividend to the pre-pandemic level as soon as this year, CEO Stephane Richard said in an interview with ...

Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity

Published 26 Feb 2020 09:57 CET | France
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom have agreed to create a joint venture that will deploy and operate a fibre network connecting ...

Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
Published 04 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | France
Orange unveiled 'Engage 2025', its new strategy that follows on from the Essentials 2020 plan launched in 2015. The group ...

Altice fibre JV to acquire French infrastructure operator Covage for EUR 1 bln
Published 25 Nov 2019 10:13 CET | France
Altice Europe announced that its French fibre venture SFR FTTH has agreed to acquire infrastructure operator Covage for a total ...





Related Info

Orange CEO aims to restore dividend this year, sees delay in asset sales
1 Sep | France | News
Cellnex and Bouygues Telecom form JV in France to invest in fibre connectivity
26 Feb | France | News
Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
4 Dec 2019 | France | News
Altice fibre JV to acquire French infrastructure operator Covage for EUR 1 bln
25 Nov 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
14 Oct Zoom Video Communications Zoomtopia
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct 6G Symposium
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now