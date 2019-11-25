Orange starts partial sale of rural FTTP infrastructure assets in France – report

Orange has reportedly hired Credit Suisse to manage the partial sale of Orange Concessions, a new subsidiary that will own the open access fibre networks that the operator has been deploying in French rural areas. According to Les Echos, the first round of an auction will take place this week after the sale attracted several potential buyers. Interested parties include infrastructure investors such as Australian fund manager IFM and US firm I Squared, as well as a number of institutional investors based in France (CNP, Credit Agricole Assurances, Caisse des Depots, EDF Invest) and abroad (Singapore's GIC and Canadian CDPQ).
First unveiled in December 2019, Orange Concessions will own an FTTP network footprint passing 4 million premises, of which three quarters are yet to be covered. The operator is deploying the open access infrastructure under public initiative contracts with French local authorities.
The auction process aims to find one or two buyers for half of these assets. Overall, the value of Orange Concessions is estimated at EUR 1.8-2 billion based on industry sources. The group is expected to give more details on the sale process on 29 October, as part of its quarterly financial results.
