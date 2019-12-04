Edition: International
Wireless

Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 08:54 CET | News
Orange is moving ahead with plans to spin off its European mobile towers into a new company. Called Totem, the new business should be operational by year-end, the company announced.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex / Orange
Countries: Europe
Related

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:48 CET | France
Orange France achieved a new record quarterly increase in FTTP subscriptions in the three months to December, improving on the ...

Orange meets outlook with small drop in annual EBITDA, higher cash flow
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:36 CET | Europe
Orange has met its targets for results in 2020, with a small rise in revenues and drop in EBITDAal due to the costs of the health ...

Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | France
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of ...

Orange restores dividend as fibre expansion supports Q3 sales growth
Published 29 Oct 2020 09:45 CET | France
Orange has confirmed a stable dividend for 2020, after reporting a return to sales growth in the third quarter. Growth in ...

Orange mulls listing cyber security business
Published 23 Oct 2020 10:53 CET | World
Orange is considering plans to spin off its cyber security operations as part of its strategic options, reports Les Echos quoting ...

Orange CEO aims to restore dividend this year, sees delay in asset sales
Published 01 Sep 2020 11:30 CET | France
Orange may return its dividend to the pre-pandemic level as soon as this year, CEO Stephane Richard said in an interview with ...

Orange presents 5-year strategy, plans to carve out tower assets into separate unit
Published 04 Dec 2019 10:58 CET | France
Orange unveiled 'Engage 2025', its new strategy that follows on from the Essentials 2020 plan launched in 2015. The group ...

Cellnex acquires 1,500 towers from Orange Spain for EUR 260 mln
Published 04 Dec 2019 08:58 CET | Spain
Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom has reached an agreement with Orange Spain to acquire a portfolio of 1,500 ...





