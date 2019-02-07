Edition: International
Orange mulls acquisition of TDF – report

Wednesday 12 May 2021 | 10:09 CET | News
Orange is looking at ways to build up Totem, the spin-off of its mobile towers businesses in France and Spain, and is studying a possible acquisition of infrastructure operator TDF as part of this review, according to information gathered by Les Echos. The unnamed sources, who confirmed what was first disclosed by L'Express, said that TDF's owners are not engaged in a sale process, but Orange is considering the move as a way to expand Totem's towers footprint.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange / TDF
Countries: France
