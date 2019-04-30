Edition: International
Orange results down slightly in Q3 on drop in fibre cofinancing

Tuesday 26 October 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Orange reported a small drop in third-quarter results and blamed the lower figures on less co-financing received in France for its fibre networks in the period. Revenues dropped 0.7 percent to EUR 10.51 billion, and EBITDAal was off 1.0 percent to EUR 3.55 billion. The company said underlying retail sales were stronger, led by growth in converged packages, mobile and broadband.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Europe
Related

Orange Poland revenues up 3% in Q3, EBITDA grows nearly 7%
Published 26 Oct 2021 15:46 CET | Poland
Revenues of Orange Poland totaled PLN 2.885 billion in the third quarter of this year, up by 3.3 percent year-on-year. EBITDAaL ...

Orange France sees 15% drop in wholesale revenues in Q3, service revenues up 1.2%
Published 26 Oct 2021 10:31 CET | France
Orange France generated revenues of EUR 4.48 billion in the three months to September, down 4.1 percent year-on-year on a ...

Orange Spain Q3 revenues down 4%, gains 76,000 postpay clients
Published 26 Oct 2021 09:48 CET | Spain
Orange Spain reported revenues down 4.4 percent year on year to EUR 1.18 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a similar result ...

Orange Romania completes acquisition of majority stake in Telekom Romania Communications
Published 01 Oct 2021 09:12 CET | Romania
Orange Romania said it completed the acquisition of a majority stake (54%) in Telekom Romania Communications from OTE for EUR ...

Orange selects Ericsson to ramp up mobile money service in Africa
Published 20 Sep 2021 13:26 CET | Africa
Orange Middle East and Africa has signed a deal to deploy Ericsson's Wallet Platform for its mobile money services across ...

Orange's Richard supports split role of Chairman and CEO

Published 13 Sep 2021 14:24 CET | Europe
Stephane Richard, who secured a third term as Orange chairman and CEO in 2018, said that the telecom group should consider ...

Orange returns to revenue growth in Q2, posts net loss on Spain writedown
Published 29 Jul 2021 09:48 CET | Europe
Orange reported a return to revenue growth in the second quarter, with sales up 1.7 percent to EUR 10.55 billion as commercial ...

Orange submits interest for stake in Ethio Telecom

Published 21 Jul 2021 09:01 CET | Ethiopia
Orange has submitted an expression of interest to participate in the ongoing partial privatisation of Ethiopia's Ethio Telecom ...

Orange Poland announces new growth strategy, with dividends from 2022
Published 29 Jun 2021 11:22 CET | Poland
The management board of Orange Poland has announced its new strategic plan. Named 'Grow', the four-year plan sees the company ...

Orange raises EUR 1.5 bln with bond issues
Published 24 Jun 2021 09:50 CET | World
Orange has raised EUR 1.5 billion through two bond issues, consisting of a EUR 700 million tranche due in 2026, and a EUR 800 ...

Orange Ventures to launch EUR 30 mln start-up fund focused on environment, inclusion, CareTech
Published 27 May 2021 16:57 CET | Europe
Orange said that its venture capital arm will launch a EUR 30 million investment vehicle to fund start-ups operating in the ...

Orange shows modest growth in organic sales in Q1 on handset, broadband demand
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:03 CET | Europe
Orange showed a return to comparable sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 0.5 percent to EUR 10.32 billion. The ...

Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:54 CET | Europe
Orange is moving ahead with plans to spin off its European mobile towers into a new company. Called Totem, the new business ...

Orange meets outlook with small drop in annual EBITDA, higher cash flow
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:36 CET | Europe
Orange has met its targets for results in 2020, with a small rise in revenues and drop in EBITDAal due to the costs of the health ...





