Orange returns to revenue growth in Q2, posts net loss on Spain writedown

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
Orange reported a return to revenue growth in the second quarter, with sales up 1.7 percent to EUR 10.55 billion as commercial activity improved. The company said it saw a sharp rebound in equipment sales and sustained performance in services, led by the MEA region, rest of Europe and enterprise business. This offset a drop in revenues in France and Spain. EBITDAal was still down 1.2 percent to EUR 3.27 billion, and Orange maintained its outlook for a lower result over the full year.  

Related

Orange Poland revenues up 5% in Q2
Published 29 Jul 2021 17:18 CET | Russian Federation
Revenues of Orange Poland totaled PLN 2.954 billion in the second quarter of this year, up by 4.5 percent year-on-year. EBITDAaL ...

Orange boekt opnieuw omzetgroei in Q2, maar boekt nettoverlies door afschrijving op Spanje
Published 29 Jul 2021 13:13 CET | Europe
Orange meldt een terugkeer naar omzetgroei in het tweede kwartaal, met een omzetstijging van 1,7 procent tot EUR 10,55 miljard ...

Orange France suffers from drop in wholesale revenues in Q2, service revenues up 0.4%
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:23 CET | France
Orange France generated revenues of EUR 4.55 billion in the three months to June, down 0.7 percent year-on-year on a ...

Orange Spain cuts revenue fall to 2.7% in Q2, writes down EUR 3.7 bln
Published 29 Jul 2021 09:18 CET | Spain | Update: 29 Jul 2021 14:20 CET
Orange Spain reported revenues down 2.7 percent year on year to EUR 1.18 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an improvement on ...

Orange France sets budget for 2021 wage increases
Published 12 Jul 2021 10:12 CET | France
Orange France has completed the annual process of wage policy negotiations with employee representatives, saying that pay rises ...

Orange starts testing 'zero touch' 5G standalone network at Lannion research centre
Published 30 Jun 2021 12:38 CET | France
Orange announced the official launch of a new research project in July, describing it as Europe's first fully cloud-native 5G ...

Orange raises EUR 1.5 bln with bond issues
Published 24 Jun 2021 09:50 CET | World
Orange has raised EUR 1.5 billion through two bond issues, consisting of a EUR 700 million tranche due in 2026, and a EUR 800 ...

Orange investigation finds software glitch at root of major network outage in France
Published 14 Jun 2021 13:26 CET | France
Orange France has published the preliminary conclusions of an investigation into a service outage that affected emergency numbers ...

Orange shows modest growth in organic sales in Q1 on handset, broadband demand
Published 22 Apr 2021 09:03 CET | Europe
Orange showed a return to comparable sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 0.5 percent to EUR 10.32 billion. The ...

Orange partners with APG for FTTH joint venture in Poland

Published 12 Apr 2021 13:21 CET | Poland
Orange Poland has announced the creation of a FiberCo joint venture co-owned with pension fund manager APG. The 50-50 joint ...





