Orange starts testing 'zero touch' 5G standalone network at Lannion research centre

Wednesday 30 June 2021 | 12:38 CET | News
Orange announced the official launch of a new research project in July, describing it as Europe's first fully cloud-native 5G standalone network. Running over a two-year period, the experimental network in Lannion (Britanny) will reach further locations in 2022 and be tested by several hundred end-users. It will explore the benefit of a 'zero-touch' approach, relying on software-enabled automation and artificial intelligence to minimise human intervention in its operations.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Casa Systems / Dell Technologies / Hewlett Packard Enterprise / Mavenir / Orange / Xiaomi
Countries: France
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

