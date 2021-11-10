Edition: International
Orange inaugurates first Open RAN integration centre in France

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 15:33 CET | News
Orange announced the official opening of its first research lab in France entirely dedicated to the development of Open RAN (Radio Access Network) standards. Located at The Orange Gardens site in Chatillon outside Paris, the new integration centre is available to partners worldwide, also providing access to facilities remotely. Orange executive Michael Trabbia said that the launch fits into the group's ambition to deploy exclusively Open RAN equipment across Europe from 2025 onwards.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange / Orange France
Countries: France
