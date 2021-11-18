Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

European telcos call for more EU support for developing Open RAN ecosystem

Thursday 18 November 2021 | 11:01 CET | News
Europe's largest telecom operators have called on more official support from the EU for developing the Open RAN ecosystem. Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, TIM and Vodafone released a report commissioned from Analysys Mason that found Europe may be falling behind in the emerging Open RAN market to countries such as the US and Japan, which are investing more quickly. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Analysys Mason / Deutsche Telekom / Orange / Telecom Infra Project / Telefonica / TIM / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Europese telco's vragen om meer EU-steun voor ontwikkeling Open RAN-ecosysteem
Published 18 Nov 2021 11:30 CET | Europe
De grootste telecomoperators van Europa hebben een beroep gedaan op meer officiële steun van de EU voor de ontwikkeling van het ...

UK government consults on future of wireless networks
Published 18 Nov 2021 10:23 CET | United Kingdom
The UK government has published a call for evidence on the future of wireless networks in the UK. The Wireless Infrastructure ...

Airtel, Orange become co-chairs of TIP OpenRAN project
Published 17 Nov 2021 16:25 CET | World
Airtel and Orange have joined Vodafone and T-Mobile US as co-chairs of the Telecom Infra Project's OpenRAN Project Group. This is ...

Orange inaugurates first Open RAN integration centre in France
Published 10 Nov 2021 15:33 CET | France
Orange announced the official opening of its first research lab in France entirely dedicated to the development of Open RAN ...

Germany funds O-RAN research projects with EUR 32 mln

Published 10 Nov 2021 09:59 CET | Germany
The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) is funding further research and development of Open ...

Telecom Italia extends Open RAN project to Piedmont
Published 21 Oct 2021 13:45 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has begun operating an Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) system in the locality of Saluzzo in the ...

Deutsche Telekom tests disaggregated open RAN system over 4G, 5G

Published 13 Oct 2021 09:27 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom has tested a fully disaggregated open RAN system on a 4G and 5G Standalone (SA) network in Berlin with the Open ...

Telefonica and NEC to run live Open RAN pilots in Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil
Published 14 Sep 2021 10:37 CET | Spain
Telefonica and NEC have further strengthened their existing collaboration in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) space, ...

O-RAN Alliance changes procedures after concerns over US sanctions compliance
Published 14 Sep 2021 09:31 CET | World
The O-RAN Alliance said it's taking steps to ensure its members remain in compliance with US regulations and sanctions. The ...

Rakuten buys Altiostar for over USD 1 billion to build on open RAN vision
Published 04 Aug 2021 11:28 CET | World
Rakuten Group announced a deal to acquire US-based mobile network technology company Altiostar Networks in a deal valuing the ...

Telecom Infra Project calls for input on open RAN roadmap
Published 27 Jul 2021 12:30 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project announced a new step in agreeing technical specifications for open RAN. It has published the OpenRAN ...

Docomo launches white paper on 5G Open RAN ecosystem
Published 28 Jun 2021 09:17 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has released a white paper on the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem. The white paper is designed to support the ...

O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
Published 24 Jun 2021 11:34 CET | World
The support for open RAN networks is gaining momentum, with over 30 demonstrations planned during MWC Barcelona next week. The ...

Nokia opens first O-RAN testing centre in Dallas
Published 16 Jun 2021 10:34 CET | United States
Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Nokia said the ...

Telecom Italia signs up to European Open RAN initiative
Published 05 Feb 2021 13:50 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has joined the initiative launched last month by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone ...

NTT Docomo creates 5G Open RAN Ecosystem with 12 partners
Published 04 Feb 2021 09:09 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has agreed with 12 companies, namely Dell Technologies Japan, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, NEC, NTT ...

Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, DT sign Open RAN MoU
Published 20 Jan 2021 09:33 CET | Europe
Four of Europe's biggest operators have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to express their individual commitment to the ...





Related Info

Europese telco's vragen om meer EU-steun voor ontwikkeling Open RAN-ecosysteem
11:30 | Europe | News
UK government consults on future of wireless networks
10:23 | United Kingdom | News
Airtel, Orange become co-chairs of TIP OpenRAN project
17 Nov | World | News
Orange inaugurates first Open RAN integration centre in France
10 Nov | France | News
Germany funds O-RAN research projects with EUR 32 mln
10 Nov | Germany | News
Telecom Italia extends Open RAN project to Piedmont
21 Oct | Italy | News
Deutsche Telekom tests disaggregated open RAN system over 4G, 5G
13 Oct | Germany | News
Telefonica and NEC to run live Open RAN pilots in Spain, Germany, UK and Brazil
14 Sep | Spain | News
O-RAN Alliance changes procedures after concerns over US sanctions compliance
14 Sep | World | News
Rakuten buys Altiostar for over USD 1 billion to build on open RAN vision
4 Aug | World | News
Telecom Infra Project calls for input on open RAN roadmap
27 Jul | World | News
Docomo launches white paper on 5G Open RAN ecosystem
28 Jun | Japan | News
O-Ran Alliance members plan over 30 demos during MWC
24 Jun | World | News
Nokia opens first O-RAN testing centre in Dallas
16 Jun | United States | News
Telecom Italia signs up to European Open RAN initiative
5 Feb | Italy | News
NTT Docomo creates 5G Open RAN Ecosystem with 12 partners
4 Feb | Japan | News
Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange, DT sign Open RAN MoU
20 Jan | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov FCC meeting
18 Nov Gaia-X Summit
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
18 Nov Company profile: BT Belgium
18 Nov Report: Belgian Mobile Virtual Operators 2021 Q3
19 Nov Casa Systems investors day
22 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
23 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
23 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2021
23 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
23 Nov 5G Expo Europe 2021
23 Nov Blockchain Expo Europe 2021
24 Nov Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Q3 2021
24 Nov Digi Tech Asean Thailand
24 Nov HbbTV Symposium
25 Nov HbbTV Symposium
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now