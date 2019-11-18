Edition: International
Orange CEO Richard resigns after court conviction, to leave by end-January

Thursday 25 November 2021 | 08:31 CET | News
Stephane Richard is stepping down as CEO of Orange Group after over ten years at the helm of the French operator. Richard handed in his resignation after receiving a one-year suspended sentence for his role in the Tapie case in France. He will leave the company by 31 January 2022.

Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Europe / France
