Orange's towerco Totem becomes operational in French and Spanish markets

Tuesday 2 November 2021 | 13:34 CET | News
Orange has announced the operational launch of Totem, its wholly owned subsidiary positioned as a neutral and independent player in the passive mobile infrastructure market. First unveiled in February, Totem currently employs fewer than 200 staff members across France and Spain, led by CEO Nicolas Roy. In the future, it could incorporate tower assets from the Orange group in other countries, depending on market conditions.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Orange
Countries: Europe / France / Spain
