Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Orange meets outlook with small drop in annual EBITDA, higher cash flow

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
Orange has met its targets for results in 2020, with a small rise in revenues and drop in EBITDAal due to the costs of the health crisis. The company confirmed plans for a stable dividend of EUR 0.70, plus an extra 20 cents per share from its tax refund, and said it's on track with its target to grow cash flow in the period to 2023. For 2021, underlying EBITDA is expected to remain slightly negative and the dividend stable.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Europe / France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:48 CET | France
Orange France achieved a new record quarterly increase in FTTP subscriptions in the three months to December, improving on the ...

Orange Spain revenues down 6% in Q4, postpay base up again
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:26 CET | Italy
Orange Spain reported fourth quarter revenues of EUR 1.21 billion, down 5.9 percent on the year-earlier result of EUR 1.35 ...

Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:54 CET | Europe
Orange is moving ahead with plans to spin off its European mobile towers into a new company. Called Totem, the new business ...

Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | France
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of ...

Orange details spending plan for EUR 2.2 bln funds from tax dispute

Published 03 Dec 2020 10:23 CET | World
Orange has received the sum of EUR 2.2 billion that it expected to recoup following the recent favourable court ruling secured in ...

Orange plans buy-out offer for rest of Orange Belgium shares
Published 03 Dec 2020 09:25 CET | Belgium
The Orange group has announced an offer for all the shares of Orange Belgium it does not yet own. The bid will be submitted to ...

Orange denies plan to acquire Atos
Published 26 Nov 2020 09:36 CET | World
Orange has issued a short statement reacting to comments made by the CFE-CGC trade union about the possible acquisition of ...

Orange acquires majority stake in Telekom Romania's fixed unit
Published 09 Nov 2020 10:14 CET | Romania
Orange Romania said it signed the agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Telekom Romania's fixed division from ...

Orange restores dividend as fibre expansion supports Q3 sales growth
Published 29 Oct 2020 09:45 CET | France
Orange has confirmed a stable dividend for 2020, after reporting a return to sales growth in the third quarter. Growth in ...

Orange trims FY outlook as revenues, EBITDA turn lower in Q2
Published 30 Jul 2020 09:36 CET | France
Orange said its business remained resilient in the second quarter, despite the global health crisis. Growth in France and the ...





Related Info

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4
09:48 | France | News
Orange Spain revenues down 6% in Q4, postpay base up again
09:26 | Italy | News
Orange creates Totem company to manage mobile towers in France, Spain
08:54 | Europe | News
Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
25 Jan | France | News
Orange details spending plan for EUR 2.2 bln funds from tax dispute
3 Dec 2020 | World | News
Orange plans buy-out offer for rest of Orange Belgium shares
3 Dec 2020 | Belgium | News
Orange denies plan to acquire Atos
26 Nov 2020 | World | News
Orange acquires majority stake in Telekom Romania's fixed unit
9 Nov 2020 | Romania | News
Orange restores dividend as fibre expansion supports Q3 sales growth
29 Oct 2020 | France | News
Orange trims FY outlook as revenues, EBITDA turn lower in Q2
30 Jul 2020 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Atos Q4 2020
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now