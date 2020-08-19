Edition: International
Orange partners with APG for FTTH joint venture in Poland

Monday 12 April 2021 | 13:21 CET | News
Orange Poland has announced the creation of a FiberCo joint venture co-owned with pension fund manager APG. The 50-50 joint venture aims to support the roll-out of fibre in areas where access to broadband infrastructure is limited or non-existent. It expects to reach a total of 2.4 million lines connected to the FTTH network over the next five years.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Orange / Orange Poland
Countries: Poland
