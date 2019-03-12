Edition: International
Orange shows modest growth in organic sales in Q1 on handset, broadband demand

Thursday 22 April 2021 | 09:03 CET | News
Orange showed a return to comparable sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 0.5 percent to EUR 10.32 billion. The company attributed the performance to a recovery in equipment sales (+10.8%) as well as higher revenues from fixed broadband (+5.3%) and IT and integration services (5.1%).

