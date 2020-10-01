Edition: International
Orange, Sanofi, Capgemini and Generali to invest EUR 24 mln in European e-health venture

Monday 25 January 2021 | 11:27 CET | News
Orange has become one of the four founding partners of a yet-to-be named joint venture based in France, which will aim to build a digital and open ecosystem dedicated to e-health. The operator has teamed up with pharmaceutical group Sanofi, consulting firm Capgemini and insurer Generali to fund the new project, with an initial investment of EUR 24 million shared equally among the founding partners.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Capgemini / Orange
Countries: Europe / France
