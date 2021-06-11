Edition: International
Orange, Sanofi, Capgemini and Generali launch 'Future4care' e-health venture

Friday 11 June 2021 | 10:25 CET | News
Orange has announced more details of the e-health venture unveiled in January, which also counts Sanofi, Capgemini and Generali as founding members. Named Future4care, this joint collaboration will aim to build an open ecosystem for industry partners, acting as a company serving e-health start-ups while also supporting new business ideas via an accelerator programme.

Categories: Internet / IT
Companies: Capgemini / Orange
Countries: France
Related

Orange and insurer Axa acquire majority stake in Moroccan health-tech start-up DabaDoc
Published 08 Jun 2021 15:11 CET | Morocco
Orange Middle East and Africa has joined forces with Axa Assurance Maroc to take control of DabaDoc, a health-tech platform used ...

Orange Ventures to launch EUR 30 mln start-up fund focused on environment, inclusion, CareTech
Published 27 May 2021 16:57 CET | Europe
Orange said that its venture capital arm will launch a EUR 30 million investment vehicle to fund start-ups operating in the ...

Orange, Sanofi, Capgemini and Generali to invest EUR 24 mln in European e-health venture
Published 25 Jan 2021 11:27 CET | Europe
Orange has become one of the four founding partners of a yet-to-be named joint venture based in France, which will aim to build a ...





