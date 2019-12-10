Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Orange allocates EUR 350 mln for relaunch of venture capital arm

Monday 11 January 2021 | 17:35 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Orange said that it has strengthened its venture capital activity with an increased allocation of EUR 350 million. New investments will be made under a new entity named Orange Ventures, established on a separate legal basis to become one of the top ten corporate venture capital funds in Europe. Based in Paris and Dakar, Orange Ventures' team will consist of twenty experts who will make investment decisions autonomously. Headed by CEO Jerome Berger, they will also take over the portfolio managed under Orange Digital Ventures.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Orange
Countries: Africa / Europe / Middle East / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange legt EUR 350 mln apart voor herlancering venture capital unit
Published 12 Jan 2021 08:46 CET | World
Orange geeft aan dat het de activiteiten met durfkapitaal vergroot met een verhoogde toewijzing van EUR 350 miljoen. Nieuwe ...

Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Ericsson participate in USD 37 mln funding round for Weaveworks
Published 09 Dec 2020 10:33 CET | World
UK-based start-up Weaveworks has raised USD 36.65 million in a Series C funding round led by leading public cloud and telecom ...

Orange details spending plan for EUR 2.2 bln funds from tax dispute

Published 03 Dec 2020 10:23 CET | World
Orange has received the sum of EUR 2.2 billion that it expected to recoup following the recent favourable court ruling secured in ...

Orange receives over 500 business projects submissions for MEA Seed Challenge

Published 17 Nov 2020 14:54 CET | Africa
Orange says over 500 business projects have been submitted to the Orange Ventures MEA Seed Challenge, with applications from ...

Orange Digital Ventures leads USD 1.5 mln investment round in Youverify
Published 10 Mar 2020 13:58 CET | Nigeria
Orange Digital Ventures Africa has announced its latest investment on the continent, leading the USD 1.5 million seed investment ...

Orange Digital Ventures invests in ed-tech start-up Gebeya
Published 10 Feb 2020 14:50 CET | Africa
Gebeya, a start-up headquartered in Ethiopia specialising in software engineering and IT training, has raised USD 2 million in a ...

Orange Digital Ventures leads EUR 22 mln funding round for InterCloud
Published 10 Dec 2019 15:49 CET | France
Orange Digital Ventures said that it is investing in InterCloud, a French company that has developed a Software-Defined Cloud ...





Related Info

Orange legt EUR 350 mln apart voor herlancering venture capital unit
08:46 | World | News
Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Ericsson participate in USD 37 mln funding round for Weaveworks
9 Dec 2020 | World | News
Orange details spending plan for EUR 2.2 bln funds from tax dispute
3 Dec 2020 | World | News
Orange receives over 500 business projects submissions for MEA Seed Challenge
17 Nov 2020 | Africa | News
Orange Digital Ventures leads USD 1.5 mln investment round in Youverify
10 Mar 2020 | Nigeria | News
Orange Digital Ventures invests in ed-tech start-up Gebeya
10 Feb 2020 | Africa | News
Orange Digital Ventures leads EUR 22 mln funding round for InterCloud
10 Dec 2019 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jan CES 2021
13 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
13 Jan FCC meeting
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
14 Jan Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
19 Jan Netflix Q4 2020
19 Jan Telefonica Germany Strategy Update
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now