Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

France reaches milestone of 10 mln FTTP connections in Q4, as fibre roll-out hits new record

Friday 5 March 2021 | 11:26 CET | News
French fixed broadband operators recorded another strong quarter for fibre take-up, achieving a new record net increase in FTTP connections in the three months to December, according to Arcep's latest report. Net additions progressed to 1.11 million (+945,000 in Q3), bringing the overall FTTP subscription base to 10.36 million at end-2020 across mainland France and the overseas territories. The country's FTTP take-up rate rose by 1 percentage point since September to reach 43 percent, meaning that 43 percent of people able to access FTTP services have opted to do so.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Arcep
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:48 CET | France
Orange France achieved a new record quarterly increase in FTTP subscriptions in the three months to December, improving on the ...

Altitude raises EUR 266 mln to fund fibre roll-out in French rural areas
Published 01 Feb 2021 11:14 CET | France
French fibre operator Altitude Infra has raised the funds needed to execute two public initiative network projects in the ...

Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
Published 25 Jan 2021 09:43 CET | France
Orange has entered into an exclusivity agreement with a group of investors for the sale of a 50 percent stake and co-control of ...

Growth in French telecom service revenues stalls in Q3, as roaming suffers pandemic hit
Published 19 Jan 2021 13:10 CET | France
France's telecom operators generated third-quarter service revenues of EUR 7.71 billion across the fixed, mobile and added-value ...

French govt allocates EUR 570 mln towards 100% fibre coverage target
Published 18 Jan 2021 11:07 CET | France
The French government has announced an additional EUR 570 million worth of funds to extend the reach of FTTP connectivity in ...

Arcep sides with Free in dispute with SFR over co-financed network access terms
Published 04 Jan 2021 14:50 CET | France
France's telecom authority Arcep has ruled in favour of Free in a dispute between the operator and SFR FTTH over the conditions ...

French regulator welcomes binding commitments from Orange, SFR on FTTH rollout
Published 27 Jun 2018 13:23 CET | France | Update: 28 Jun 2018 10:59 CET
French regulator Arcep published a statement welcoming the legally-binding commitments made by Orange and SFR on the deployment ...





Related Info

Orange France reports record fibre net adds, as revenue growth eases to 0.2% in Q4
18 Feb | France | News
Altitude raises EUR 266 mln to fund fibre roll-out in French rural areas
1 Feb | France | News
Orange sells 50% of FTTH infrastructure business in rural France
25 Jan | France | News
Growth in French telecom service revenues stalls in Q3, as roaming suffers pandemic hit
19 Jan | France | News
French govt allocates EUR 570 mln towards 100% fibre coverage target
18 Jan | France | News
Arcep sides with Free in dispute with SFR over co-financed network access terms
4 Jan | France | News
French regulator welcomes binding commitments from Orange, SFR on FTTH rollout
27 Jun 2018 | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Mar Vonage Investor Day
08 Mar Smith Micro Q4 2020
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
11 Mar Gogo Q4 2020
11 Mar Technicolor FY results
11 Mar T-Mobile US analysts day
12 Mar RTL Group Q4 2020
12 Mar Mobilezone Q4 2020
12 Mar AT&T analysts day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now