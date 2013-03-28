Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

FTC accuses Broadcom of monopolising chip market with exclusive deals

Monday 5 July 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
The US Federal Trade Commission (US) has issued a complaint against Broadcom, accusing the company of illegally monopolizing markets for semiconductor components used to deliver television and broadband internet services "By entering exclusivity and loyalty agreements with key customers at two levels of the supply chain, Broadcom created insurmountable barriers for companies trying to compete with Broadcom," the FTC said, adding that the practic prevented Broadcom peers from competing for customer business on merit.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / Broadcom / Comcast / Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Sumitomo Electric to make 5G chips in the US from September - report
Published 05 Jul 2021 13:53 CET | United States
Japanese chipmaker Sumitomo Electric Industries will from September start making semiconductors for 5G base stations in the US. ...

Broadcom expands portfolio of services for data centre, cloud networks, reports better-than-expected Q2
Published 04 Jun 2021 09:49 CET | World
Broadcom has announced the availability of its expanded portfolio of 100Gb, 200B, 400Gb and 800Gb electro-optics platform systems ...

Broadcom releases Adaptive Protection functionality for Symantec endpoint platform
Published 03 Jun 2021 09:17 CET | World
Broadcom launched Adaptive Protection, an advanced functionality as part of the Symantec Endpoint Security platform. Leveraging ...

Broadcom expands channel services partner programme to boost growth across software ops
Published 27 May 2021 11:49 CET | World
Broadcom has expanded its global channel services partner programme with Expert Advantage, aimed at helping customer success to ...

DriveNets network cloud supports Broadcom Jericho 2 chip
Published 13 May 2021 14:54 CET | World
Networking software company DriveNets has announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first high-scale routing system to run on ...

US chipmakers form coalition with customers to lobby for manufacturing support
Published 12 May 2021 09:14 CET | United States
A coalition of leading chipmakers in the US and their customers has formed to lobby the government to invest more in support for ...

Broadcom brings Symantec products to Google Cloud

Published 14 Apr 2021 10:45 CET | United States
Broadcom and Google Cloud entered a strategic collaboration to strengthen cloud services integration within Broadcom's core ...

Broadcom semiconductor revenues lift 17% in Q1 in-line with guidance
Published 05 Mar 2021 09:52 CET | World
Broadcom reported a solid first quarter, with results in line with expectations. Revenues went up 14 percent from the year before ...





Related Info

Sumitomo Electric to make 5G chips in the US from September - report
5 Jul | United States | News
Broadcom expands portfolio of services for data centre, cloud networks, reports better-than-expected Q2
4 Jun | World | News
Broadcom releases Adaptive Protection functionality for Symantec endpoint platform
3 Jun | World | News
Broadcom expands channel services partner programme to boost growth across software ops
27 May | World | News
DriveNets network cloud supports Broadcom Jericho 2 chip
13 May | World | News
US chipmakers form coalition with customers to lobby for manufacturing support
12 May | United States | News
Broadcom brings Symantec products to Google Cloud
14 Apr | United States | News
Broadcom semiconductor revenues lift 17% in Q1 in-line with guidance
5 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

06 Jul Company profile: Destiny
13 Jul America Movil Q2 2021
13 Jul A1 Telekom Austria Q2 2021
13 Jul FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now