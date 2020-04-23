Edition: International
FTTH roll-out accelerates in Western Europe in past year, led by France, Italy

Wednesday 12 May 2021 | 16:28 CET | News
Europe has passed over half of homes able to receive fibre broadband. According to the latest figures compiled by Idate for the FTTH Council Europe, 52.5 percent of homes could receive FTTH/B at the end of September 2020, up from 49.9 percent a year earlier. The network footprint expanded the most in the past year in France (+4.6 mln homes passed), Italy (+2.8 mln), Germany (+2.7 mln) and the UK (+1.7 mln).

Categories: Fixed
Companies: FTTH Council Europe
Countries: Europe
