German competition regulator puts Google under increased scrutiny

Wednesday 5 January 2022 | 16:12 CET | News
The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) has placed Alphabet and its subsidiary Google under special scrutiny, using its new regulatory powers to declare large digital companies of "paramount significance across markets". Google holds over 80 percent of the search and search advertising markets, giving the company a position of economic power to act across markets with insufficient control by competition authorities, the regulator said.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google / YouTube
Countries: Germany
Duitse mededingingsautoriteit zet Google onder speciaal toezicht
Published 06 Jan 2022 07:56 CET | Europe
Het Duitse Federale Kartelbureau (Bundeskartellamt) heeft Alphabet en zijn dochteronderneming Google onder speciaal toezicht ...

Duitse mededingingsautoriteit zet Google onder speciaal toezicht
07:56 | Europe | News
