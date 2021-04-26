Edition: International
German, French governments fund private 5G campus projects with EUR 18 million

Monday 24 January 2022 | 09:55 CET | News
The German and French governments are funding four 5G projects with a total of EUR 17.7 million. The 5G-OPERA project will create a Franco-German ecosystem for private 5G campus networks with open and virtualised hardware and software based on an open architecture. Partners for this project include Fraunhofer IIS, Fraunhofer HHI, IABG, NXP and Smart Systems Hub, among others.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 6Wind / Alsatis Telecom / Fraunhofer IIS / NXP Software
Countries: France / Germany
