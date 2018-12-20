Edition: International
German govt approves IT security law with new checks on telecom equipment

Wednesday 16 December 2020 | 17:37 CET | News
The German government has approved the draft Law to improve security for Information Technology Systems, also called the IT Security Law 2.0. Proposed by the Interior Ministry, the law regulates the protection of the federal administration, critical infrastructure such as telecom networks, companies with a special public interest and related consumer protections. It notably outlines new criteria for the security of telecom networks, introducing a certification regime for critical elements. 

Categories: General
Countries: Germany
