German media commission approves linear TV licence for Amazon

Friday 12 February 2021 | 10:10 CET | News
The Commission on Concentration in the Media (KEK) has approved a broadcasting licence for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon plans to launch a linear television service for Germany. Amazon Digital Germany had applied to the regulatory authority for new media in Bavaria (BLM) for a licence to provide a nationwide service under the title Prime Video Live. Among other things, Amazon wants to broadcast live top games from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evenings from the season 2021/2022.  

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Amazon
Countries: Germany
