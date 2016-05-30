Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
IT

Gijima acquires T-Systems South Africa

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 10:58 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Gijima has announced that it has acquired T-Systems South Africa (TSSA) pending Competition Commission approval. TSSA was owned by T-Systems International, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, and has been providing ICT networks, applications and systems to South African companies for more than 20 years. The transaction follows T-Systems' refocus on its core markets in Europe and the Americas, the company said. 

As a result of the acquisition, Gijima will have access to TSSA's international IP and expertise while securing numerous jobs from the impact of Covid-19. Gijima said it has successfully implemented its turnaround strategy, which focused on organic growth to enhance its value offerings by working with new clients, skilled staff members, and strengthening its partnership with global OEMs.

Gijima will also acquire the TSSA Cybersecurity Security Operations Centre (SOC) and staff certificates, allowing access to a wider reach of companies. Gijima remains open and keen to make further strategic acquisitions that will enhance its value proposition, the company said.

The acquisition will see Gijima become the owner of a tier 3 data centre which provides it with improved infrastructure to create other economic opportunities and expand its portfolio of services to new markets and clients such as retail, manufacturing, private healthcare and automotive.
 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / T-Systems International
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

T-Systems and Fortinet to launch cyber security academy in South Africa
Published 05 Oct 2020 13:37 CET | South Africa
T-Systems and Fortinet have teamed up to launch a Cyber Security Academy that is accessible to young people in South Africa. It ...

T-Systems transfers telecom operations to Telekom Deutschland unit

Published 01 Jul 2020 14:44 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom has transferred T-Systems' telecommunications services operations to Telekom Deutschland, as part of the wider ...

Deutsche Telekom starts more restructuring at T-Systems, no job cuts planned
Published 02 Aug 2019 10:18 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom plans to reduce the size of its subsidiary T-Systems, Handelsblatt reports. The CEO of T-Systems, Adel Al-Saleh, ...

Johannesburg contracts public service platform from SAP, EOH, Gijima and Accenture
Published 19 Jul 2018 13:59 CET | South Africa
The City of Johannesburg has launched an integrated ICT system as part of its smart city strategy, BusinessTech reported. Global ...

Tsogo picks NEC, Gijima for hosted hotel telephony service
Published 02 May 2017 15:09 CET | South Africa
NEC Enterprise Solutions has announced that Tsogo Sun has selected NEC and its business partner Gijima to provide a private ...

Ex-MTN CEO joins Gijima as non-executive director
Published 30 May 2016 10:33 CET | South Africa
Former MTN Group CEO Sifiso Dabengwa is joining Gijima as a non-executive director. Gijima told ITWeb that Dabengwa would join ...





Related Info

T-Systems and Fortinet to launch cyber security academy in South Africa
5 Oct | South Africa | News
T-Systems transfers telecom operations to Telekom Deutschland unit
1 Jul | Europe | News
Deutsche Telekom starts more restructuring at T-Systems, no job cuts planned
2 Aug 2019 | Germany | News
Johannesburg contracts public service platform from SAP, EOH, Gijima and Accenture
19 Jul 2018 | South Africa | News
Tsogo picks NEC, Gijima for hosted hotel telephony service
2 May 2017 | South Africa | News
Ex-MTN CEO joins Gijima as non-executive director
30 May 2016 | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct GSMA Thrive North America
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
28 Oct Wireless Global Congress
29 Oct Comcast Q3 2020
29 Oct Veon Q3 2020
29 Oct NTT Docomo fiscal Q2
29 Oct Fortinet Q3 2020
29 Oct Corning Q3 2020
29 Oct Spotify Q3 2020
29 Oct CyrusOne Q3 2020
29 Oct Alphabet Q3 2020
29 Oct Digital Realty Q3 2020
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telefonica Q3 2020
29 Oct HKBN FY results
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Ribbon Communications Q3
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Dasan Zhone Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
29 Oct Apple fiscal Q4
29 Oct Facebook Q3 2020
29 Oct Telesat Q3 2020
29 Oct Tucows Q3 2020
29 Oct Samsung Electronics Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now