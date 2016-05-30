Gijima acquires T-Systems South Africa

Gijima has announced that it has acquired T-Systems South Africa (TSSA) pending Competition Commission approval. TSSA was owned by T-Systems International, the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom, and has been providing ICT networks, applications and systems to South African companies for more than 20 years. The transaction follows T-Systems' refocus on its core markets in Europe and the Americas, the company said.
As a result of the acquisition, Gijima will have access to TSSA's international IP and expertise while securing numerous jobs from the impact of Covid-19. Gijima said it has successfully implemented its turnaround strategy, which focused on organic growth to enhance its value offerings by working with new clients, skilled staff members, and strengthening its partnership with global OEMs.
Gijima will also acquire the TSSA Cybersecurity Security Operations Centre (SOC) and staff certificates, allowing access to a wider reach of companies. Gijima remains open and keen to make further strategic acquisitions that will enhance its value proposition, the company said.
The acquisition will see Gijima become the owner of a tier 3 data centre which provides it with improved infrastructure to create other economic opportunities and expand its portfolio of services to new markets and clients such as retail, manufacturing, private healthcare and automotive.
