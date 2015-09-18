Edition: International
Global 5G infrastructure spending to jump 39% in 2021, overtaking LTE - Gartner

Wednesday 4 August 2021 | 11:32 CET | News
Global spending on 5G network infrastructure will total USD 19.1 billion in 2021, up 39 percent from 2020 and overtaking LTE investment for the first time, according to the latest forecast by Gartner. As 5G deployment accelerates in mature markets, the technology is set to account for 39 percent of total wireless infrastructure revenue this year, the analysts said.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
