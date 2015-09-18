Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Nokia improves FY sales, margin outlook after solid Q2 results

Thursday 29 July 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
Nokia has raised its outlook as promised, after reporting improved results for the second quarter. The new forecast for revenues of EUR 21.7-22.7 billion in 2021, up from a previous estimate of EUR 20.6-21.8 billion, means the company may grow this year compared to last year's EUR 21.9 billion. In the second quarter, revenues rose 4 percent to EUR 5.3 billion and were up 9 percent on an organic basis, with the same growth rates over the first half of the year.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Nokia
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nokia verbetert vooruitzichten voor omzet en marge na solide resultaten in tweede kwartaal
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:34 CET | World
Nokia heeft zoals beloofd zijn vooruitzichten verhoogd, na verbeterde resultaten over het tweede kwartaal te hebben ...

Ericsson Q2 revenues fall 1% on China slowdown, Networks still up strongly on 5G demand
Published 16 Jul 2021 08:52 CET | World
Ericsson reported second-quarter revenues down 1 percent year-on-year to SEK 54.9 billion, hurt by a drop in sales in China. On ...

Nokia expects to lift outlook for 2021
Published 13 Jul 2021 09:14 CET | World
Nokia said it saw continued strength in the business in the second quarter. Taken with the positive first quarter, the latest ...

Nokia workers can spend up to 3 days a week working from home from 2022
Published 22 Jun 2021 12:01 CET | World
Equipment vendor Nokia said new guidelines effective 01 January 2022 will give all of its workers the flexibility to work ...

Nokia, Daimler sign patent licensing agreement to end past disputes

Published 01 Jun 2021 09:44 CET | World
Nokia said it has signed a patent licensing agreement with Daimler, setting aside past disputes. The companies have been battling ...

Nokia appoints Mulholland as head of Investor Relations
Published 12 May 2021 11:07 CET | World
Nokia appointed David Mulholland as head of Investor Relations, effective from end of May. Currently executive director at UBS ...

Ericsson to pay EUR 80 mln to Nokia to settle damages suit
Published 12 May 2021 09:24 CET | World
Ericsson has agreed to pay EUR 80 million to rival Nokia to settle a damages claim. The suit related to the corruption case ...

Nokia improves profit margins in Q1 as sales return to growth of 3%
Published 29 Apr 2021 09:34 CET | World
Nokia reported a return to sales growth in the first quarter, with revenues up 3 percent to EUR 5.1 billion and growing 9 percent ...

Nokia meets reduced FY outlook, sees 'transition year' in 2021 on 5G investment
Published 04 Feb 2021 08:57 CET | World
Nokia reported fourth-quarter sales down 5 percent year-on-year to EUR 6.6 billion, hurt by continued weakness in its Mobile ...





Related Info

Nokia verbetert vooruitzichten voor omzet en marge na solide resultaten in tweede kwartaal
10:34 | World | News
Ericsson Q2 revenues fall 1% on China slowdown, Networks still up strongly on 5G demand
16 Jul | World | News
Nokia expects to lift outlook for 2021
13 Jul | World | News
Nokia workers can spend up to 3 days a week working from home from 2022
22 Jun | World | News
Nokia, Daimler sign patent licensing agreement to end past disputes
1 Jun | World | News
Nokia appoints Mulholland as head of Investor Relations
12 May | World | News
Ericsson to pay EUR 80 mln to Nokia to settle damages suit
12 May | World | News
Nokia improves profit margins in Q1 as sales return to growth of 3%
29 Apr | World | News
Nokia meets reduced FY outlook, sees 'transition year' in 2021 on 5G investment
4 Feb | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Telenet Q2 2021
29 Jul Liberty Global Q2 2021
29 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Q2 2021
29 Jul Orange Q2 2021
29 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2021
29 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2021
29 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2021
29 Jul CoreSite Q2 2021
29 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Millicom Q2 2021
29 Jul Samsung Electronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
29 Jul Skyworks fiscal Q3
29 Jul Casa Systems Q2
29 Jul Citrix Systems Q2
29 Jul Amazon Q2
29 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2021
29 Jul T-Mobile US Q2 2021
29 Jul Comcast Q2 2021
29 Jul Nokia Q2 2021
29 Jul BT fiscal Q1
29 Jul American Tower Corp Q2 2021
29 Jul Fortinet Q2
29 Jul Cellnex Q2 2021
29 Jul Hrvatski Telekom Q2 2021
30 Jul Proximus Q2 2021
30 Jul Charter Communications Q2 2021
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2021
30 Jul NEC fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now