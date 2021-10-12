Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Global PC market grows 15% in 2021 to over 340 mln units, most since 2012

Thursday 13 January 2022 | 10:08 CET | News
The global PC market grew around 15 percent in 2021, the strongest growth since 2012 thanks to demand for devices to support home learning, entertainment and remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic. Preliminary estimates from IDC put annual growth at 14.8 percent to 348.8 million units, while Canalys puts the market at 341 million units shipped, up 15 percent from 2020. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Acer / Apple / Asus / Lenovo
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Global PC shipments down 5% year-on-year in Q4 2021 - Gartner
Published 13 Jan 2022 15:00 CET | World
Global PC shipments fell to 88.4 million units in Q4 2021, down 5 percent from Q4 2020, according to new data from Gartner....

'Wereldwijde pc-markt groeit met 15%, sterkste groei sinds 2012'
Published 13 Jan 2022 10:42 CET | World
De wereldwijde pc-markt groeide in 2021 met ongeveer 15 procent, de sterkste groei sinds 2012, dankzij de vraag naar apparaten ...

Global PC shipments to rise over 13% this year, fall 3% in Q4 - IDC
Published 08 Dec 2021 13:38 CET | World
Global shipments of traditional PCs, including desktops, notebooks and workstations, are expected to reach 344.7 million units in ...

Chromebook, tablet shipments post first decline since pandemic start - study
Published 02 Nov 2021 08:38 CET | World
Global shipments of Chromebooks and tablets recorded their first decline since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 after five ...

Global shipments of traditional PCs up 4% in Q3 to 87 mln units - IDC
Published 13 Oct 2021 16:26 CET | World
Global shipments of traditional PCs, inclusive of desktops, notebooks and workstations, reached 86.7 million units during Q3, up ...

PC market growth drops to 5% in Q3 - Canalys
Published 12 Oct 2021 18:13 CET | World
Following five quarters of double-digit growth, the global PC market saw an annual growth drop to 5 percent in ...





Related Info

Global PC shipments down 5% year-on-year in Q4 2021 - Gartner
15:00 | World | News
'Wereldwijde pc-markt groeit met 15%, sterkste groei sinds 2012'
10:42 | World | News
Global PC shipments to rise over 13% this year, fall 3% in Q4 - IDC
8 Dec 2021 | World | News
Chromebook, tablet shipments post first decline since pandemic start - study
2 Nov 2021 | World | News
Global shipments of traditional PCs up 4% in Q3 to 87 mln units - IDC
13 Oct 2021 | World | News
PC market growth drops to 5% in Q3 - Canalys
12 Oct 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Jan Cogeco Communications fiscal Q1
18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
20 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2021
20 Jan Netflix Q4 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now