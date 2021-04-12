Edition: International
Microsoft quarterly revenue, profit up over 20% again on cloud services, PC demand

Wednesday 26 January 2022 | 08:36 CET | News
Microsoft reported another strong quarter of revenue and earnings growth. In the three months to December, revenue rose 20 percent year-on-year to USD 51.7 billion and operating profit was up 24 percent to USD 22.2 billion. Net profit for the company's fiscal second quarter increased 21 percent to USD 18.8 billion, or USD 2.48 per share. 

Categories: IT
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
