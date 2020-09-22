Edition: International
Microsoft to start Windows 11 roll-out on 05 October

Tuesday 31 August 2021 | 16:50 CET | News
Microsoft announced that Windows 11 will start rolling out to customers on 05 October. The first computers loaded with the new OS will go on sale then, and the company will start providing the free upgrade for existing customers who qualify for the upgrade.

Categories: IT
Companies: Microsoft
Countries: World
