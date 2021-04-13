Edition: International
Global PC market grows fastest in 20 years in Q1

Tuesday 13 April 2021 | 14:41 CET | News
Worldwide PC shipments increased 32 percent year-on-year in Q1 to 69.9 million, according to preliminary results by Gartner. The market rebounded from a weak first quarter of 2020 to record the fastest year-over-year growth since Gartner began tracking the PC market in 2000.

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Acer / Apple / Asus / Lenovo
Countries: World
