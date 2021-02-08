Edition: International
Wireless

Global sales of 4G, 5G-enabled PCs rise 70% in 2020 due to pandemic - study

Monday 8 February 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
Global sales of cellular-enabled mobile PCs grew by 70 percent to an annual record of over 10 million units for the first time in 2020 as home workers sought improved connectivity in response to the closure of office facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an analysis from Strategy Analytics. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
Related

Lenovo quarterly profit up 53% on record PC sales, improving mobile margins
Published 03 Feb 2021 10:20 CET | World
Lenovo reported net profit for its fiscal third quarter to December up 53 percent year-on-year to USD 395 million, driven by ...

Global PC market reaches all-time in Q4, propelled by tablets, chromebooks - Canalys
Published 29 Jan 2021 16:25 CET | World
The global PC market, including tablets, notebook and chromebooks, reached an all-time high for shipments in the fourth quarter, ...

EMEA PC market grows 16.6% in Q4
Published 26 Jan 2021 15:03 CET | Europe
The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) traditional PC market (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) posted strong growth in ...

Global PC shipments up 25% to record 90.3 million in Q4 2020 - Canalys
Published 13 Jan 2021 18:00 CET | World
The global PC market saw accelerated growth in Q4 2020, with shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations up 25 percent ...





